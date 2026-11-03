Edgecombe notched 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's 126-107 win over the Bulls.

Edgecombe delivered an impressive offensive performance, converting 75 percent of his field-goal attempts en route to his best scoring output of the season while adding five assists and two defensive stats. His 33-minute workload reinforced his established role in Philadelphia's starting backcourt, although his shooting efficiency is unlikely to remain this high consistently. Edgecombe's combination of scoring, playmaking and defensive contributions offers considerable fantasy upside in his second year in the league. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six outings.