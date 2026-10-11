Edgecombe put up 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 26 minutes in Saturday's 144-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Edgecombe saw a big uptick in usage with Jaylen Brown (rest), LeBron James (rest) and Joel Embiid (rest) all sitting this one out, and he made the most of the increased opportunity. With new additions Brown and James, Edgecombe could at times find it difficult to assert himself in the offense, but he should do enough with the triples, dimes and defensive stats to remain fantasy-relevant.