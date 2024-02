Lillard (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday night against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard was once again added to the injury report as probable with an ankle injury, but as expected, he's been given the green light to take the court. He'll have a good chance to get back on track against a depleted Memphis roster after hitting only 37.9 percent of his tries (11-for-29) from the field over his last two appearances.