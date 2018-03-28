Terry supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and five steals across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran continues to draw starts at shooting guard in place of the unproductive Tony Snell, with Tuesday's effort representing a nice bounce-back from a three-point clunker against the Spurs on Sunday. Terry has shot well in two of his last three games, with Tuesday's 57.1 percent success rate preceded by a 75.0 percent tally against the Bulls two games ago. While he won't provide much in non-scoring categories, his five steals against the Clippers served to round out his final line quite nicely and represented a season high.