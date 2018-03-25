Bucks' Jason Terry: Starting Sunday
Terry will start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks have alternated their starting shooting guard over the last few games, trying out both Terry and Sterling Brown instead of Tony Snell. After going with Brown Friday, Terry will now get switched into the top unit and should be in line for extended playing time once again. Terry has logged 30 and 29 minutes, respectively, over his last few games, though he's still nothing more than a three-point specialist at best.
