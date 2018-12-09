Terry acknowledged Saturday that he has retired from professional basketball unless he receives a contract offer from the Lakers, Warriors or Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Terry presumably favors the former two landing spots for the opportunity to contend for another NBA title, while a reunion with the Mavericks would come more for nostalgic reasons. In any case, it doesn't seem likely that Terry will draw serious interest from any of the three clubs, given that he didn't take part in training camp anywhere and turned 41 years old in September. If this is indeed the end for the veteran guard, he'll wrap up his career with averages of 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game across stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston and Milwaukee over 19 seasons. Terry captured his lone NBA title with the Mavericks during the 2010-11 season.