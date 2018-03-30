Terry will come off the bench Thursday against the Warriors, with Tony Snell re-joining the starting lineup.

Terry will return to his regular role off the bench after the veteran started in the past two contests. Off the pine, Terry has averaged 3.0 points, 1.1 assists and 0.9 rebounds per contest in just over 14 minutes per game this season.

