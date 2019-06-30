Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Receives qualifying offer

Brogdon is officially a restricted free agent after being extended a qualifying offer by the Bucks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Brogdon played a vital role as the Bucks delivered the best record in the NBA this season, averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes over 64 games. The 26-year-old shot 50.5 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from three and 92.8 percent from the free-throw line and is expected to garner plenty of interest as a restricted free agent.