Drummond posted 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 FT) and 15 rebounds over 23 minutes during Monday's 119-112 overtime win over Charlotte.

While Nikola Vucevic has returned to the lineup from a groin injury, he's come off the bench the last two games as the Bulls haven't wanted to disrupt the good thing Drummond has going. The veteran center has ripped down double-digit boards in all seven games he's started, averaging 14.0 points, 17.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals during that stretch, and while Vucevic should eventually regain his spot in the starting five, expect coach Billy Donovan to try and find a way for the two big men to co-exist.