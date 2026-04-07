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Bulls' Patrick Williams: Probable for Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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1 min read
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Williams (thumb) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Williams was a late addition to the injury report with a left thumb sprain, but he intends to play through it. He's been ice cold lately, shooting 27.1 percent from the field over his last eight games.