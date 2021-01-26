Young delivered 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Celtics.

Young logged 31 minutes -- the second-highest mark on the team -- and made the most of his time on the court, ending one rebound and one assist shy of what would've been his first career triple-double. Young hasn't been consistent with his numbers on a game-to-game basis but has scored in double digits in five of his last eight contests, and he seems to have a steady role off the bench for the Bulls.