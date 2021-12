Oliver totaled 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four blocks, and two assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 123-106 loss to Agua Caliente.

The 6-foot-8 forward continues to be one of the best players in the entire G League. Olivers' 21 points tied Frank Mason for a team-high while he led South Bay in rejections as well. The Nevada product is averaging an impressive 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to start off the G Leauge season.