Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Back in action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter (rest) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons.
After sitting out Sunday's exhibition loss to Boston, Hunter will look to tune up in Cleveland's preseason finale. The veteran sharpshooter is in line for a short-term boost in fantasy appeal to begin the season with Max Strus (foot) on the mend.
