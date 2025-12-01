Hunter logged eight points (3-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 loss to Boston.

Prior to Sunday, Hunter was on fire offensively, averaging 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.5 threes on a blistering 50.0 percent clip in his last four appearances. While Hunter was inevitably slated to cool down, he will look to bounce back Monday against the Pacers.