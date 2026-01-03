Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Scores 16 points in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hunter had 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 113-108 victory over Denver.
Hunter returned after missing the previous game due to an illness, scoring 16 points, the most he has scored since Dec 22. After a strong start to the season, Hunter has regressed in recent times. In 13 games over the past month, he has averaged just 11.4 points and 1.3 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 200 in standard leagues.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Suiting up Friday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Upgraded to probable•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Questionable with illness•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Nearly double-doubles•