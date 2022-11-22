Mitchell finished with 29 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Monday's 114-102 victory over the Hawks.

Mitchell put together his best three-point shooting night since Nov. 9 against Sacramento, when he knocked down six of 14 attempts from deep. The shooting guard continues to impress with his scoring production, tallying 23 points or more in 10 of his last 11 matchups.