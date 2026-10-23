Mitchell finished with 32 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the 76ers.

Mitchell helped his team get out to an impressive 24-point lead at the half, but Philly emerged a different team out of the locker room to begin the third quarter. Despite a tough second half, the star guard managed to stuff the stat sheet. Mitchell led the Cavs in scoring and rebounding, resulting in a double-double in his first action of the 2026-27 season.