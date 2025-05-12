Mitchell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers.

Mitchell is expected to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's win-or-go-home matchup after aggravating a left ankle sprain during Sunday's Game 4 loss. If the superstar is unable to suit up, De'Andre Hunter, Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome are all candidates to receive an uptick in playing time. Mitchell has averaged 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 31.8 minutes per game in four second-round appearances.