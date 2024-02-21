Mitchell is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando due to an illness.
Mitchell hasn't missed a game since late December, but he's dealing with an illness as the Cavaliers prepare to resume play following the All-Star break. If he's unavailable, Caris LeVert will likely see increased run for Cleveland.
