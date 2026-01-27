Mitchell tallied 45 points (15-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), four assists, four rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during the Cavaliers' 114-98 win over the Magic on Monday.

As has been the case for much of the season, Mitchell was the powerhouse of the Cavaliers' offense Monday, with the All-Star guard scoring in double digits in each of the first three quarters before tallying seven points in the fourth to help close things out for Cleveland. It was Mitchell's fifth 40-plus-point performance of the season, and he has scored at least 33 points in three consecutive games. The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven games, and Mitchell has averaged 29.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 threes and 1.4 steals over 35.9 minutes per game over that span.