Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Sits out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (rest) sat out Sunday's 138-107 preseason loss to Boston.
Mitchell received a rest day Sunday. His final chance to suit up during the preseason will come Tuesday against the Pistons.
