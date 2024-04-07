Mitchell will not play Sunday versus the Clippers due to injury management on his left knee.

Mitchell has been an inconsistent shell of his early-season self lately, averaging just 14.8 points and 5.8 assists on 34.5 percent shooting across his last four appearances while lacking his trademark explosiveness. Wednesday against Memphis will represent his next opportunity to take the court, with Cleveland having two ensuing contests versus Indiana on Friday and Charlotte next Sunday to wrap up the regular season. Mitchell's health for the playoffs is likely an organizational priority, but Cleveland operating in a tight competition for playoff seeding with Orlando and New York makes for a tenuous situation.