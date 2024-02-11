Mobley posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 win over the Raptors.

Mobley finished second on the team in scoring and rebounds while handing out a trio of assists and ending as one of two Cavaliers players with a double-double in a well-rounded showing. Mobley has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games, scoring 15 or more points in three of those contests.