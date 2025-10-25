Mobley posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 34 minutes in Friday's 131-124 victory over Brooklyn.

Mobley has now recorded at least eight rebounds and a block in both games to start the 2025-26 season, but his efficiency from the free-throw line has left a lot to be desired, as he has only made four of his nine attempts thus far. Mobley shot 72.5 percent from the charity stripe in the 2024-25 season, so expect his numbers to approach that baseline as the season progresses.