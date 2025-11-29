Mobley racked up 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 130-123 loss to Atlanta.

Mobley posted his eighth double-double of the regular season Friday (and his third in his last four outings), finishing as the Cavaliers' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (42 points). Over his last seven appearances, Mobley has averaged 18.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.0 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game while connecting on 52.9 percent of his field-goal attempts.