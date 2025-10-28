Mobley closed Monday's 116-95 victory over the Pistons with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes.

Mobley couldn't quite find his shooting touch from beyond the arc, but he still managed to turn in a solid scoring night. He also recorded his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign, leading the Cavs on the boards. Mobley has now secured eight or more rebounds in each of his first four appearances of the young season.