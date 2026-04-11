Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Won't play vs. Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Mobley will join eight other players on the inactive list for Cleveland's regular-season finale, though he should be good to go for the postseason. With Jarrett Allen (knee) and Thomas Bryant (calf) also sidelined, Larry Nance, Olivier Sarr and Tristan Enaruna are all in line to see increased playing time.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Dominates glass in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Drops team-high 24 in return•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Cleared to play•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Ruled out against Indiana•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Double-doubles in win•
-
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Double-doubles vs. Miami•