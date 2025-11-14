Mobley logged seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during the Cavaliers' 126-113 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Mobley suited up for Thursday's contest after being held out of Wednesday's game against the Heat for rest purposes. The fifth-year pro finished the game with season lows in points and field-goal attempts, though he did lead the Cavaliers with nine boards. Mobley will look to bounce back against the Grizzlies on Saturday.