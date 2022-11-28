Mobley finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 40 minutes in Sunday's 102-94 win over the Pistons.

The poor free-throw shooting sullied his overall fantasy line, but Mobley made up for it by shooting efficiently from the field while matching his combined output from three-point range from his previous 19 appearances of the season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Mobley to regularly contribute from the three-point line, but he may notice a mild uptick in his playing time, scoring and rebounding production in the short term while the Cavaliers are beat up in the frontcourt. Jarrett Allen (hip) and Kevin Love (thumb) are set to miss their second and fourth consecutive games, respectively, when the Cavaliers return to action Monday in Toronto.