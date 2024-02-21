Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Wednesday that Mobley (knee) is no longer on a minute restriction, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Mobley missed 22 straight games due to a knee injury earlier in the season and was eased back into the rotation after returning to action at the end of January. Over his last nine appearances, he's averaged 25.8 minutes per game, but he's averaging 31.2 minutes on the season and played 34.4 minutes a night last year. Despite the restrictions, Mobley has still been playing well, averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals during that stretch.