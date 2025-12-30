Mobley accumulated 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-101 win over the Spurs.

Mobley made his first game in the starting lineup since mid-December when a calf injury forced him to miss five games. After two bench performances, he logged close to 30 minutes and made a solid contribution with the first unit. The Cavaliers don't have any back-to-back games in the immediate future, so Mobley should be considered a relatively safe play as he works back to 100 percent.