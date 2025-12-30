Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Rejoining first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mobley will start Monday's game against the Spurs.
Mobley has been deployed off the bench in his first two games back from a calf strain, but the team has determined that he's ready to rejoin the starters. He's logged 25 and 20 minutes in two appearances since getting the green light to return, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be on any type of restriction Monday evening. Sam Merrill will retreat to a bench role following this lineup shift.
