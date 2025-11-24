Mobley closed Sunday's 120-105 win over the Clippers with 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes.

Mobley was efficient in this win, missing only three of his shots from the floor, though his struggles at the charity stripe remain a worrying trend. The star big man has made 51.1 percent of his shots from the line in his last six games, but since he's also averaging 16.8 points, 9.3 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in that span, that issue isn't going to affect his fantasy upside considerably.