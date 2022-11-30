Mobley delivered 24 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Skyforce.

The 49th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has moved between the Charge and the Cavaliers, but as a raw prospect, he's clearly benefiting from his time in the G League. He's made only six appearances with the Charge, but he's scored at least 20 points in four of those contests while also racking up three double-doubles.