Allen posted 24 points (11-17 FG, 02- 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and three steals over 30 minutes during Cleveland's 132-121 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the first time in the 2025-26 season that Cleveland's core four of Allen, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley shared the floor together. Allen was cleared to play Wednesday after missing the Cavaliers' last two games due to a finger injury and made his presence felt in his return with a game-high plus-24 point differential. He also posted season-highs in blocks and steals and recorded his first double-double of the season after logging 40 during the 2024-25 campaign. Allen is averaging 15.7 points on 59.6 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks over 27.5 minutes to open the regular season.