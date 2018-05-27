Cavaliers' Jeff Green: Will start Game 7
Green will enter the starting five for Game 7 against the Celtics on Sunday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Usual starter Kevin Love suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Game 6 and has yet to pass through the league's protocol, which means he'll sit out Sunday's contest. As a result, Green will jump into the starting lineup in the frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Tristan Thompson. Green saw 31 minutes of action the last time out with Love heading to the locker room early and a similar workload can be expected in Game 7. He finished that outing with 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
