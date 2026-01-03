Ball accumulated six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 15 minutes during Friday's 113-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Ball was back in the rotation after missing the past two games. With Cleveland failing to live up to expectations thus far, the rotation has been a point of conjecture. Despite coming into the season as the primary backup behind Darius Garland, Ball has struggled to deliver consistent production. Through 26 appearances, he has averaged just 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per game.