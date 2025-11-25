Ball posted eight points (3-15 FG, 2-12 3Pt), seven assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block over 34 minutes during Cleveland's 110-99 loss to Toronto on Monday.

The 28-year-old point guard drew his third start of the season Monday due to the absence of Darius Garland (toe). Ball was inefficient from the field, but he was able to contribute in other ways and finished second and third on the Cavaliers in assists and rebounds, respectively. The Cavaliers don't play their next game until Friday against the Hawks, and Ball will likely revert to a bench role for that game assuming Garland is cleared to return.