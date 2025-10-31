Ball will start in Friday's game against the Raptors, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (hamstring), Darius Garland (toe) and Sam Merrill (hip) all sidelined, Ball will get the starting nod for the first time this season. The Cavaliers have been cautious with the 28-year-old point guard's playing time due to his extensive injury history, and he'll remain on a minutes restriction Friday, according to Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Over four regular-season games, Ball has averaged 4.8 points, 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game.