Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Rare appearance Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Travers finished Friday's 130-117 victory over the Spurs with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 10 minutes.
Travers logged double-digit minutes for just the fifth time this season, taking advantage of some early foul trouble. While it is always good to see depth pieces getting a crack, there is nothing to see here in terms of potential fantasy value.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Cracks rotation in Sunday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Gets opportunity Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Signs two-way pact with Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Triple-doubles in G League win•
-
Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Triple-double in G League win•
-
Cavaliers' Luke Travers: Moves past ankle injury•