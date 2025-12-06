Travers finished Friday's 130-117 victory over the Spurs with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 10 minutes.

Travers logged double-digit minutes for just the fifth time this season, taking advantage of some early foul trouble. While it is always good to see depth pieces getting a crack, there is nothing to see here in terms of potential fantasy value.