The Cavaliers waived Travers on Sunday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cleveland will part ways with Travers in order to open up one of its three two-way slots for forward Emanuel Miller, whom the team acquired Saturday in a three-team deal with the Kings and Bulls. Travers had been in the midst of his second season on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers, but he averaged just 8.6 minutes per game over his 12 appearances at the NBA level in 2025-26 and had instead seen the bulk of his action in the G League. If he clears waivers, Travers could stick around with the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, though the 24-year-old Australian might prefer to explore his options overseas.