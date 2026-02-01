Luke Travers: Cut loose by Cleveland
The Cavaliers waived Travers on Sunday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cleveland will part ways with Travers in order to open up one of its three two-way slots for forward Emanuel Miller, whom the team acquired Saturday in a three-team deal with the Kings and Bulls. Travers had been in the midst of his second season on a two-way deal with the Cavaliers, but he averaged just 8.6 minutes per game over his 12 appearances at the NBA level in 2025-26 and had instead seen the bulk of his action in the G League. If he clears waivers, Travers could stick around with the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, though the 24-year-old Australian might prefer to explore his options overseas.
