Travers notched four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 victory over the Heat.

With Donovan Mitchell (rest), Evan Mobley (rest), Darius Garland (toe) and Jaylon Tyson (concussion) unavailable, Travers logged one of his largest minute totals of the season. He's likely to return to the fringes of the rotation when the starters are at full strength.