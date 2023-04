Lopez totaled four points (2-2 FG) over two minutes during Tuesday's 107-90 victory over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Lopez got into the rotation Tuesday, much to the delight of the fans. With the game well in control, Lopez delivered a garbage time special, dropping in a pair of baskets in just two minutes. In all seriousness, Lopez is unlikely to see the court on most nights, especially with the series likely to be a close one.