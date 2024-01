Horford is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to an illness.

Wednesday's contest is the first half of a back-to-back set, so Horford was expected to sit out at least one of the next two games already. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) also questionable, Boston's frontcourt may be thin for a tough matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.