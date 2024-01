Horford will start Monday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Jayson Tatum (ankle) sidelined, Horford will draw another start. Across 12 starts this season, Horford has averaged 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game.