Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Another strong SL performance

Gonzalez recorded 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during the Celtics' 82-76 Summer League win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Gonzalez continued his strong Summer League on Wednesday, logging his second double-double in as many games and leading the Celtics in both points and assists while finishing second in rebounds behind rookie first-rounder Chris Cenac (12). Gonzalez is in the midst of a busy summer between the Summer League and the upcoming FIBA qualifiers with Spain. All of those reps are critical for the second-year pro, as he's expected to take on a larger role in 2026-27 after the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the 76ers in exchange for Paul George and draft compensation. Gonzalez saw his playing time fluctuate in his rookie campaign, and across 74 regular-season games (three starts) in 2025-26, he averaged 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.6 steals over 14.6 minutes per contest.