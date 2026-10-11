Gonzalez logged 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Gonzalez played the entire fourth quarter and knocked down three triples in the frame to end the game as the Celtics' third-leading scorer behind Payton Pritchard (25 points) and Jayson Tatum (23 points). Gonzalez is one of the players that the Celtics hope can grow into a larger role after the team traded Jaylen Brown to the Sixers in exchange for Paul George. Gonzalez showed flashes of potential during his rookie year, but it's unclear how consistent his playing time will be in 2026-27, given the presence of Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Ron Harper (shoulder) and Jordan Walsh.