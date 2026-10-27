Gonzalez finished Monday's 134-99 victory over Chicago with 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes.

Gonzalez provided an impressive spark off Boston's bench, scoring seven points in the first quarter before finishing with his highest scoring total of the young season. The second-year forward also contributed on the glass and defensively, finishing with a team-best plus-34 rating. His well-rounded performance could help him secure a more consistent role in Boston's rotation, though his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats.