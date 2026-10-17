Gonzalez finished with 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over Philadelphia.

Gonzalez had another strong showing to cap off a productive preseason. The 20-year-old finished his rookie campaign in 2025-26 by averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over 14.6 minutes per contest in 74 regular-season appearances. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia, others will have an opportunity to step up. While Gonzalez might not start, at least not consistently, he is a player to watch throughout the 2026-27 season.