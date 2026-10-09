Gonzalez registered 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Gonzalez impressed with his versatility, contributing as both a scorer and facilitator while shooting efficiently from the field. The young wing connected on three triples and showed his ability to attack the basket. His five assists led the team,and his plus-seven rating led all starters. Gonzalez's all-around production should strengthen his case for a meaningful rotation role as Boston continues its preseason preparations. He's in the mix to start at shooting guard, as he's competing with Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Peyton Pritchard for that role.